Riley Keough and Zoë Kravitz host Tiffany & Co. HardWear collection party in L.A.

Zoë Kravitz reunited with her former “Mad Max: Fury Road” costar Riley Keough to host a Tiffany & Co. jewelry preview party Wednesday night at The Art of Elysium’s Elysium Art Salons in Los Angeles. Between bites of ahi tuna, the actresses perused the new “Tiffany HardWear” collection, inspired by women who embody the spirit of New York City.

“I’m 100 percent a New York girl,” said Kravitz. “I feel like the city is a part of me and who I am and who I’ve turned into. New York women are hard in a good way. We’re warriors and we’re unafraid. It’s nice to see Tiffany evolve into something that’s modern and young and still maintain their elegance.”

“I love this collection,” added Keough, a native Angeleno who inadvertently shared the one semi-NYC thing about herself. “I don’t really drive,” she laughed. “I know it’s crazy. I just don’t like driving on the freeways, so my husband drives me or friends drive me around a lot.” She paused. “I’m actually never here, but I have a week off right now.” Keough has several projects on the horizon including Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” in theaters this August. “My favorite memory of shooting that was that I learned to drive stick,” she quipped.

Paired with pieces from the collection, Kravitz wore a dress by Lady Gaga’s close friend Brandon Maxwell, which was fitting since the “Million Reasons” singer stars in the new collection’s spring campaign. Kravitz also debuted a new short blonde ‘do that she joked was inspired by “boredom.” “Sometimes you need a change,” added the “Big Little Lies” star, who also has the comedy “Rough Night” out in June. “The braids were becoming a defining factor about me. People were associating me with [it] and I feel like once something becomes bigger than you, then you want to let it go before you get too attached.”

Kat Graham said she built her vintage party look around her Tiffany & Co necklace. “Originally, I was going to come in my favorite Halston dress, but my stylist and I completely reconfigured what the look should be, so the emphasis could be on the Tiffany HardWare. A lot of thought goes into it. I wish not as much thought went into it.” Just as much preparation went into her upcoming role as Jada Pinkett in the Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me” out this June. “The hair and the makeup was really fun,” she said, adding that the Nineties wardrobe was right up her alley. “I’ve always been obsessed with the Nineties, to the point of just, ‘Girl, put it away.’”

Others in attendance at the event included Summer and Rain Phoenix, Danielle Panabaker, Arielle Kebbel and The Art of Elysium and Elysium Bandini Studios founder Jennifer Howell.

