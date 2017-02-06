Tom Ford expands brand offerings to include men's underwear

Tom Ford is on a roll with new categories. Next up: undies. A week after he revealed his new luxury watch partnership with Tom Kartsotis’ Bedrock Manufacturing Co., Ford has revealed that he’s getting into underwear — men’s only to start. It will be done through a license with the Italian manufacturing firm Albisetti International.

Confirming WWD’s initial report in December that underwear was on Ford’s radar, the designer said in a statement: “The creation of Tom Ford Men’s Underwear is a natural extension of our highly successful men’s collection and comes at a time when the Tom Ford brand has become firmly established worldwide as a leader in men’s fashion. Albisetti International is the perfect partner for this venture as their dedication to excellence and the highest quality product is impressive and their strong family work ethic makes them a perfect fit as our partners.”

In 2011, Albisetti bought Ittierre, the Italian manufacturing company that was part of IT Holding SpA group, after two years of government-backed bankruptcy protection. Albisetti is operated by brothers Alessandro and Tommaso Bianchi. Their father, Antonio, was formerly head of Albisetti and Ittierre, which at one point produced the C’N’C Costume National, Galliano, Ermanno Ermanno Scervino and Just Cavalli collections.

Further details about the product range, price positioning and distribution of the Tom Ford Underwear collection could not be learned, though the company said distribution will be tight. It will be sold in Tom Ford stores and at tomford.com, as well as through select department stores and online partners.

The underwear launch follows a spate of news out of the company. In the last few weeks, Ford has unveiled his plans for luxury watches, as well as the addition of Charlotte Blechman as his chief marketing officer. She joined the company from Barneys New York.