Tommy Hilfiger to auction personal memorabilia, fine art, clothes and furniture

Tommy Hilfiger is cleaning house. Not his business but his personal property. The designer is heading to the auction block with his personal collection that includes clothes, fine art, memorabilia, original photography, chandeliers and furniture — some 348 lots in all. The items will be auctioned by Julien’s Auctions at 805 N. La Cienega Blvd. in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

“I am excited to partner with Julien’s on this auction which will benefit Autism Speaks — an organization and cause that I am passionate about,” Hilfiger said. “Inspired by my love of fashion, art, music and entertainment, the auction will offer iconic pieces from pop culture history including Marilyn Monroe’s jeans, Mick Jagger’s leather vest and Andy Warhol’s ‘Liza Minelli’ and ‘Truman Capote.’ I have been a longtime collector of American art and memorabilia and have had the privilege of enjoying these items for many years. It is time to pass them along for others to appreciate.”

WWD Tommy Hilfiger will auction vintage platform boots among other items. Tommy Hilfiger will auction vintage platform boots among other items. (WWD)

The haul includes a set of four signed David Bowie tarot prints (estimate $5,000 to $7,000); a Tommy Hilfiger signed Gibson ES-335 guitar (estimate: $2,000-$4,000), and an Irish mahogany billiard table (estimate: $10,000 to $15,000). It also features a collection of vintage designer dresses by Louis Feraud and Oscar de la Renta, owned by Hilfiger’s wife, Dee Ocleppo, (estimate: $300 to $700 each). Additional highlights include a pair of blue jeans worn by Marilyn Monroe in the 1954 film, “River of No Return” (estimate: $20,000 to $40,000), a Mick Jagger “Steel Wheels” studded leather vest (estimate: $2,000 to $4,000), and Andy Warhol’s “Liza Minnelli” unique screen print on paperboard, authenticated and numbered (estimate: $80,000 to $100,000).

There’s even a Ralph Lauren La Boheme Louis XV style desk (estimate: $2,000 to $3,000) and a pair of Hermès Pippa folding chairs and stools (estimate: $10,000 to $12,000), among the cabinets, Oriental rugs, Chinese vases, antique Asian cabinets, floor lamps, needlepoint pillows and antique brass trunks.

Registration is required to bid in the online auction and can be done in person at the exhibition or online before the sale at the juliensauctons.com. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Autism Speaks.

As part of this collaboration, The Frankie Collective will be on site during the Los Angeles exhibition from Oct. 16-20 featuring a one-of-a-kind retail pop-up experience for collectors and fans. The Frankie Collective is the online destination for vintage re-worked ’90s sportswear and street for women and specializes in vintage Tommy Hilfiger designs. Frankie x Tommy pop-up events have taken place at Hilfiger’s fashion shows in New York and Venice Beach.

