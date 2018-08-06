Winning at twinning? Two September Vogue covers, one concept

Meanwhile, the Rihanna cover is more in line with the aesthetic so far established by Edward Enninful, who styled it — namely a sort of updated glamour shot that so far has ranged from naturalistic to full Eighties nostalgia. Rihanna’s cover certainly falls into the latter category, with neon colors offset by bright flora and complete with eyebrows thinner even than Claudette Colbert’s, but her hands in the shot are a reference even further back to mid-century cover fashions. The referential mix is deft and the cover would pop even if it wasn’t Rihanna in the floral headpiece. American Vogue is making most of its splash simply by virtue of having a cover with Beyoncé, and rumors that she, according to The Huffington Post, had much of the editorial work under her control. Even the “article” accompanying Beyoncé’s photo shootinside the issue doesn’t have a clear byline, but an “as told to” credit.