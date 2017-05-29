Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Jupiter, Florida

Pro golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Jupiter, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office booking blotter.

According to the sheriff’s office, Eldrick Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday by Jupiter police.

His mugshot was also released.

Jupiter, in northern Palm Beach County, is about 90 miles north of Miami. Woods has a home on Jupiter Island.

No further information was immediately released about the allegations against Woods.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Woods was booked into the jail at 7:18 a.m. Monday and released at 10:50 a.m.

In 2016, Woods and other golfers participated in a new video campaign by Discover The Palm Beaches, the county's official tourism marketing corporation.

Joining Woods was Jack Nicklaus, Ernie Els, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Camilo Villegas and Daniel Berger. They all explained their favorite places and activities in the county.

Woods described an ideal day in The Palm Beaches.

“We can go scuba diving, spear fishing and play golf, then go to the restaurant at the very end of it and watch sports,” Woods said.

He was referring to The Woods Jupiter, his restaurant in Harbourside Place, a shopping, dining and entertainment complex in downtown Jupiter.

This story will be updated. Check back for more information.