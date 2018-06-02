ASK IRA: Would Heat dealing WinRichBayo be a mistake?

A: Although there is no certainty of a deal, the three players you mention certainly stand as among the Heat's most attractive trade chips. But because the aggregate salary is relatively low, you likely would need to throw a larger salary into a deal for a star. So, for argument's sake, let's add Goran Dragic into that mix. In that case, it comes down to whether you believe a lineup of, say, Hassan Whiteside at center, James Johnson at power forward, Kawhi Leonard at small forward, Dion Waiters at shooting guard and Tyler Johnson at point guard is good enough to contend for anything substantial. If not, then playing for the future, and potentially shedding salary, might be the necessary alternative. And that's the case with many of these speculated Heat deals (sign-and-trade or straight up) for a star: Would there be enough left behind for a competitive lineup?I think follow-up moves would be necessary, particularly if Dragic is used to sweeten/fill out any deal.