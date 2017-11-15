Jump-start your holiday baking with this ultimate wedding cookie recipe

Have you entered our Holiday Cookie Bake-Off yet? There's still time to submit your recipe, and put your best up against the rest.

Check out this recipe for the ultimate wedding cookie from Bonnie Zanardi of Whittier, a finalist from our first bake-off. Perhaps you know them better as butterballs or tea cakes — even crescents if the cookies are simply shaped another way. Whatever you call them, wedding cookies are a longtime holiday favorite. Rich, crumbly and packed with chopped nuts, the cookies are rolled in powdered or granulated sugar before serving. Zanardi writes:

"Years ago, I saw the recipe printed on a bag of C&H sugar. It was so simple I almost ignored it. Sure glad I didn't. It is the most requested cookie I bake. The only alteration I've made is the type of nuts used.... Macadamia nuts take this recipe over the top."

Think you have the next top recipe? Show us by entering our 7th annual L.A. Times Holiday Cookie Bake-off today. Entries must be submitted by Nov. 25 at midnight.

Readers will vote online for their favorites. The top 20 cookie recipes will be judged by our Food staff to determine the five finalists.

The finalists will be invited to the Los Angeles Times for a tour of the Test Kitchen, and will be photographed and featured, along with their recipes, in a Saturday section article during the holidays.

