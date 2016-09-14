Casey Lane heads Hotel Figueroa culinary revamp, Dean & DeLuca in Malibu, Gino Angelini's new café

From fancy hotel restaurants to eating in plush gardens, here’s what’s happening this week in food:

Downtown hotel gets a culinary face-lift: You’ve probably heard of Hotel Figueroa, even if you’ve never stayed there. Located across from L.A. Live, you may have walked by the boutique hotel on your way to a concert or basketball game. The hotel, originally built in 1926 by the Young Women’s Christian Assn. as a women’s hostelry, has been undergoing major renovations since 2015, under owners GreenOak Real Estate, Urban Lifestyle Hotel Group, composed of Bradley Hall and brothers Jack and Mark van Hartesvelt. Included in the revamp are two restaurants created by four-time James Beard Award nominee Casey Lane, known best as the executive chef and owner of the Tasting Kitchen in Venice, and four bars by Dushan Zaric, the man behind the New York bars Employees Only and Macao Trading Co. The reopening is scheduled for November. 939 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (213) 627-8971, www.hotelfigueroa.com.

The NYC invasion continues: The latest New York City transplant to announce an expansion to Los Angeles is Dean & DeLuca. The market-bakery-café-coffee shop has announced plans to open a location in Malibu Village. An exact date has yet to be announced. When it does open, you can expect more of all those specialty cheeses, charcuterie, sweets, meat and seafood for which the store is known. 3822 Cross Creek Road, Malibu, www.deandeluca.com.

Panini from a pasta master: Gino Angelini, the chef behind Angelini Osteria, one of the most consistently celebrated Italian restaurants in the city since it opened in 2001, is getting ready to open a café called Angelini Alimentari. The new café will be located next to the Osteria on Beverly Boulevard and should be open in the next two to three weeks. Expect gelato, espresso drinks and panini made with prosciutto and mortadella. The café will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. until around 4 p.m. to start, with plans to extend hours in the future. 7315 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, www.angeliniosteria.com.

Shi Hai is no more: Shi Hai, the Alhambra dim sum restaurant Jonathan Gold recently called “a top-10 dim sum place, if not quite top five,” has closed down. In its place, World Seafood, which serves custom-order dim sum and what Gold described as “a nice, cured suckling pork with super crisp skin.” 1412 S. Garfield Ave., Alhambra, (626) 282-3888.

Caption Jonathan Gold on the secret, super spicy Jazz burger at Jitlada Jonathan Gold dishes on the Jazz burger, an off-menu item at Jitlada in Thai town, a site of pilgrimage for spicy food lovers. Jonathan Gold dishes on the Jazz burger, an off-menu item at Jitlada in Thai town, a site of pilgrimage for spicy food lovers. Caption The Walker Inn: Malibu cocktail Lead bartender, Katie Emmerson, at The Walker Inn located at the back of the Normandie Club talks about the Malibu cocktail. Lead bartender, Katie Emmerson, at The Walker Inn located at the back of the Normandie Club talks about the Malibu cocktail.

Michael’s is reborn: Michael McCarty’s 37-year-old Santa Monica restaurant will reopen Thursday with a menu by new executive chef Miles Thompson. (Thompson was the chef behind the now-closed Allumette in Echo Park.) Highlights from the new menu include buckwheat sourdough bread with sunflower butter; Sichuan pork dumplings with cured salmon roe and black vinegar; and duck confit with rose geranium, sweet potato and pomegranate. The restaurant will also have a new cocktail menu by Meredith Hayman, who most recently worked at Bestia. Michael’s, 1147 3rd St., Santa Monica, (310) 451-0843, michaelssantamonica.com.

Still hungry? Hanjip, Chris Oh’s Korean BBQ meat palace in Culver City, is now all you can eat, all the time. Mainland Poke (one of the build-your-own poke spots with an original location on West 3rd Street) has opened across from the Americana at Brand in Glendale. The Front Yard, the restaurant at the Garland hotel in Studio City, has appointed Larry Greenwood executive chef and Jacob Smith chef de cuisine. 33 Taps, the Hollywood sports bar, has opened a location on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake. No Name on Fairfax Avenue has started a monthly plant-based dinner series.

ALSO:

Four peach beers to toast the end of summer

How to make a smoky black bean stew, plus tips for working with dried chiles

More great coffee and the revitalization of a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard in Los Feliz