Cooking for comfort? Anthony Bourdain's rich lasagna Bolognese is one of our favorites

I’ll never forget my first true line job. It was in New Orleans, at the height of Mardi Gras, and I worked the fryer and garde manger stations. The cooks were too close for comfort, the room was hot and sweaty, and adrenaline and drugs made the atmosphere seem like a Lewis Carroll-inspired fever dream. It was brutal. And possibly the best time of my life. I still have scars on my arms — tattoo-like memories from frying ingredients that went into probably every dish that went out the kitchen window. There are the friendships I forged with misfits like me in the trenches, particularly Paul, the cook who taught me my station, and the only one I would trust with my knives. (And, incidentally, one who spent 18 years behind bars for murder before coming to work at the restaurant.)