Farmers market report: Asian pears are in season

In addition to Asian pears, Jeff Rieger has been tending more than 50 varieties of fruits and vines at his Penryn Orchard Specialties since 2002, when he bought the orchard from George Oki, who started the farm in the Sierra foothills just east of Sacramento in Placer County. Among the many varieties of produce Rieger grows, he’s known for his pears, which he treks over a 900-mile round-trip commute to the Santa Monica farmers market every week.