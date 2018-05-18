Pies, tarts, tacos and more great recipes using cherries, now in season

What's in season: It's officially cherry season. Murray Family Farms, which is based in Arvin, just south of Bakersfield, started carrying Brooks and Glenare, the first cherries of the year, at the end of April. The season will begin later in more northern areas of the state and generally runs through mid-summer. But expect a smaller California crop this year, as the fruit suffered this past winter owing to multiple frost days and significant rain. As for varieties, the fruit range from dark, richly flavored Brooks to sweet Rainier cherries, as well as Early Burlat, Tulare and Flavor Giant. Royal K is an early variety known for its deep red color and sweet flavor, and spotting them is a telltale sign that summer is just around the corner.