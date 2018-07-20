Salads, soup, calabacitas and more great ideas for corn, now in season

What's in season: A summer staple, mounds of corn are piling up at market stands, with a season that typically runs from the hot summer months through early fall. Fans of white and yellow varieties are welcome to debate which is sweeter and more flavorful, though there really isn't much of a difference between the two beyond personal preference. A number of heirloom varieties are known for more pronounced "corn" flavor but begin to convert their sugars to starch soon after picking, meaning freshness can be an issue; many modern varieties are bred for increased and prolonged sweetness. Look for varieties including white Silver Queen, as well as Mirai, a sweet hybrid with great flavor. Corn is best enjoyed soon after picking, but many varieties will retain their sweetness and flavor up to a few days. As always, it's best to check with the farmer when purchasing.