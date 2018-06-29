Lasagna, moussaka, dips and more great ideas for eggplant, now in season

What's in season: Although it's easy to think of eggplant as a vegetable, because we find it in so many savory dishes, it’s actually a tropical fruit. Available from early summer through fall, varieties range from the familiar dark globe and slender Japanese varieties to mounds of small, round Thai and Sicilian (sometimes called Graffiti), White Cloud, striped Calliope and other uncommon and heirloom varieties. Although some of the Asian varieties are prized for their bitter flavors, it's age that causes most eggplant to become bitter; when selecting, look for young, firm fruit that are almost hard to the touch.