Sorbet, chutney, cake and more great ideas for plums, now in season

What’s in season: Lightly fragrant and boasting a sweet-tart flavor, the Santa Rosa plum is often considered the gold standard when it comes to plums. Introduced to the public in 1906 by Luther Burbank, it’s just one of the more than 100 types of plums we can credit to the legendary plant breeder. The plums should be available through August at various stands as the fruit ripens at farms up the state. But there is a number of great plums out there, from the unassuming but sweet and flavorful Greengage to dark, oblong Italian prune plums, which make perfect baking fruit. Of course, you can also find a host of pluots, apriums and other plum hybrids as well as farmers continue to cross the fruit with apricots to come up with even more varieties. When selecting plums, don’t be put off by the white “bloom” on many fruits — the white dust collected on the outside of the skin. This shows that the plums have not been overhandled.