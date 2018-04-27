Pie, gelato, aguas frescas and more ideas for strawberries, now in season

What's in season: Stroll the stalls of your local farmers market right now, and you'll probably catch the sweet fragrance of strawberries before you see them — something you're not likely to experience at the supermarket. Sample the berries, and you'll find there's no comparison; the market berries are bursting with flavor, sweet and floral. Varieties such as super-sweet Gaviota and the more complex Seascape, along with newer varieties, including Viva Patricia and Albion, are beginning to show up during a season that typically spans the spring months. The quality of this fragile fruit can vary from week to week, so check with the farmers to see what they recommend at the moment.