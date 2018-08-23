Snoop Dogg's first cookbook is coming out in October. Mac and cheese, gin and juice, even lobster thermidor. Sorry, no cannabis.

These days, Snoop Dogg is known in food circles as much for his collaboration with Martha Stewart as he is for his music. The rapper, who was born and raised in Long Beach, has been co-hosting “Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party” on VH1 with Stewart since 2016. (The show was nominated for an Emmy last year; Snoop has 17 Grammy nominations.) So it might not come as too much of a surprise that Snoop has taken a page from Stewart’s book and is coming out with a cookbook of his own.