Surfas, L.A.'s neighborhood culinary supply shop, reopens in Arlington Heights

Les says that about half of Surfas’ business is commercial kitchen equipment, and the feel of the store — as it was in the Culver City location — is still more that of a warehouse than a boutique cooking stop. Wander between the aisles and you’ll find racks filled with stock pots in myriad sizes, including giant 80-quart pots; stacks of sheet pans; white ceramic bowls and pitchers and ramekins; wooden serving boards made by an Arkansas woodworker and other items geared to caterers; sacks of flour from White Lily, the 134-year-old Southern flour company; boxes and bags of Valrhona and Callebaut chocolate; a rainbow selection of cookie decorations; fondant and the glucose and xanthan gum used in more molecular cooking; and stacks of chefs’ jackets and toques, which also come in kids’ sizes.