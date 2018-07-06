Grilling your desserts (brownies!) with pastry chef Valerie Gordon

“Burt, did you pull an all nighter?” she asks as she hurries towards a submarine-sized smoker parked in the backyard of the house. A tired-looking man wearing a hat that reads “brisket” is busy stuffing its front end with firewood. The man is Burt Bakman, the self-taught pit-master behind the Trudy’s Barbecue pop-up, known for his hard-to-get but worth-the-effort smoked brisket. Though he's been selling it exclusively from backyard locations to select followers for the past few years, Bakman is partnering with H.Wood Group (The Nice Guy, Delilah) to open a bricks-and-mortar called SLAB on West 3rd Street later this year. Inside the smoker, dozens of ribs and briskets, wrapped in brown paper, have been smoking for over 12 hours.