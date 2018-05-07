Bluebird Brasserie, the first brewery in Sherman Oaks, brings Belgian beer culture to the neighborhood

The brewing duties are handled by a veteran team headed by Noah Regnery, who spent nearly a decade brewing, and winning awards, at San Diego's famed Pizza Port brewpub chain. The early offerings cover a wide swath of classic Belgian styles (the rich Dubbel Dutch, the potent Stay Gold golden ale) and some less common styles (the approachable Chapeau du Jour amber ale, a light and food-friendly Valley Summer table beer). The house beers are piped to the bar from stainless steel tanks visible from the dining room, and the tap list is filled out with other takes on Belgian styles from local breweries (with a few imports mixed in.)