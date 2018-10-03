Why everyone is drinking brut IPAs and where to get your hands on some

Brut IPAs are also part of an ongoing industry-wide conversation about IPAs. Their crisp and fizzy backbone is a direct response to the jammy, sweet hazy IPAs that were born in New England and grew to a national craze. Hazy IPAs pitched a big tent, welcoming both longtime hopheads and drinkers who didn’t like the assertive bitterness of traditional IPAs. Brut IPAs share that striking hoppiness and low bitterness, but it’s an open question whether anyone will stand in line for hours in the hot sun to buy a brut IPA, as people still do every week for hazies.