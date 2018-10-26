Why you should be ordering gin and tonics, and who's making the best ones in L.A. right now

There’s no mistaking the bar at Breva, the newish restaurant at Hotel Figueroa, for anything other than a lobby bar, where two strangers flirtatiously compare reasons for being in L.A., departing flight times or ages of their children. But that shouldn’t scare locals away, especially considering the menu designed by the Tasting Kitchen’s Casey Lane and the long and interesting cocktail list, with a whole section devoted to gin and tonics. For the No. 3 cocktail, bartenders pile botanicals such as grapefruit, rosemary and balsam fir into a large wineglass before hitting it with dry ice. They then pour grapefruit tonic down the swizzle stick from high above so that it curls around the long stem and down into the glass. The tonic follows the spoon to the bottom, the bartender says, so that the bubbles come up through the botanicals and carry more of their flavor. Does this really make the drink better? Maybe. But it does make for quite a show, a perfect point of conversation for two strangers whose flights leave just a little too early the next morning. 939 S. Figueroa St., Suite No. 300, downtown; (213) 660-3006; Breva