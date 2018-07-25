5 Southern California summer craft beers you should be drinking

This summer they’re blending this new-school IPA with a trend from yesteryear: the fruited IPA (remember all those grapefruit IPAs from 2014?). Cerveza Fresca takes the recipe for hazy IPA and adds a big dose of the kinds of fruit you get from a street corner fruit cart. The latest release, Guava Guayabera, drinks like a classic West Coast IPA mixed with fresh fruit juice. It’s a bit heavier than the usual summertime refresher, but the blend works well and will appeal to even the IPA-averse beer drinker.