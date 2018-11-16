The Woolsey fire nearly destroys Malibu's wine country

Many plan to replant what vineyards have been lost, but for some, like Palmer, who’s made wine at Malibu Vineyards in Decker Canyon for more than 20 years, this serves as a call to retire. The fire roared through the canyon with 100-foot walls of flame, propelled by 60-mph winds, destroying his home and outbuildings; even the steel gates across his driveway melted into a shapeless mass. A few vines may have been spared, but for Palmer, that will be the end of his winemaking career. “We’ve had a good run,” he says, “and we’re walking away with a lot of memories. But right now we’re a little stunned.”