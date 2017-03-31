Fava beans are in season. We have recipes

What’s in season: Known for their buttery, almost earthy notes and vibrant green hue, favas are one of the most prized beans of spring — and one of the most high-maintenance. Fava beans need to be shucked to remove the thick-skinned pod and often require a second peeling to remove the tough outer skin around each bean. When all the work is done, a pound of whole favas might yield only one-third to one-half cup of beans. Though these beans may be an undertaking, the results are worth it.
What to cook: Fava beans are terrific either cooked or raw; they lend rich, nutty flavors to salads, pastas and rice dishes. Saute the beans with a little oil and garlic, or serve them creamed with a touch of tarragon. If you can find younger beans, or ones that don’t have white individual skins, they don’t have to be shucked a second time before using. Or you can just grill whole young fava pods and let your guests do the work.
What’s on the horizon: Blueberries and other berries, along with tomatoes, are beginning to show up at the market. (Look for smaller grape or cherry tomatoes, which ripen earlier than larger varieties.)
