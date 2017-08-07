Three new L.A. restaurants you should be excited about: Tintorera, Good Measure and Alta Nordic Kitchen

From a Scandinavian bistro on Melrose Avenue to a new Silver Lake restaurant by a lauded Mexico City chef, here are three new restaurants you’re going to want to add to your must-try list.

Tintorera in Silver Lake

Silver Lake has a new, mostly outdoor restaurant, opened by a Mexico City chef and his partner, and named after a scary blue shark. Tintorera, the new Mexican restaurant by chef Maycoll Calderón and his partner Walter Meyenberg (the duo behind Huset and Hanky Panky bar in Mexico City) is now open in the former Cowboys and Turbans space on Sunset Boulevard. Calderón, who has worked at Arzak in San Sebastian and Jean-Georges in New York City, is now cooking his signature Mexican “country” food at Tintorera, with a seafood-centric menu that also celebrates this city’s great produce. Some of the menu highlights include tuna tartare with a jalapeño emulsion; arroz con pollo cooked in a wood oven; sea bass tostada with citrus vinaigrette; and a red snapper aguachile. All of the restaurant’s seating is outdoors on a large patio lit with overhead string lights — and there’s a large mural that depicts the restaurant’s namesake blue shark. (The restaurant is named after the 1977 shark thriller “Tintorera.”) Guests are served tropics-inspired cocktails outside, but there’s an indoor speakeasy featuring a separate cocktail menu by Mexico City bartender David Mora. The restaurant is open for dinner now, and will eventually open for lunch and weekend brunch. 2815 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, tintorera.la.

Good Measure in Atwater Village

Wine guru Matthew Kaner (co-owner of Bar Covell, Augustine and Dead or Alive Bar) has teamed with chef Mike Garber (formerly at the now-closed BLD and current chef at Ammo) to open Good Measure, in the former Ozu East Kitchen space in Atwater Village. And with Garber behind the wine program, you know you’re in for a serious wine list. The dining menu mostly consists of “snacks” and “appetizers” to pair with all that wine, including crispy pork rillettes; mussels with grilled bread; charred padron peppers; and plenty of cheese and charcuterie. Garber is also making more substantial entrees, including lamb belly and polenta; and grilled bone-in pork chops, from San Francisco’s Flannery Beef, with peaches. Good Measure is now open for dinner and plans to add lunch and weekend brunch service soon. 3224 Glendale Blvd.Los Angeles, www.goodmeasurela.com.

Alta Nordic Kitchen

Chef and restaurateur Christer Larsson, known for his cooking at Aquavit and Alta in New York City, is bringing his new Nordic cuisine to Alta, a bistro on Melrose Avenue, in the former Smoke.Oil.Salt. space. Larsson describes the food as a combination of Scandinavian home cooking, fresh ingredients and modern technique. That translates to a straightforward menu of gravlax (marinated wild salmon with coarse mustard and dill); Skagen toast (Greenland shrimp with crème fraîche); and Leverpastej (calf’s liver pâté on house-made Danish rye bread). Larsson plans to add wild game and berries from Lapland in northern Sweden during the winter. Alta Nordic Kitchen is open nightly for dinner as well as weekend brunch. 7274 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 746-5221, www.altanordickitchen.com.