Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger are the first women to win the Julia Child Award

“Julia was a huge influence on me in my career, and I remember feeling like she was such a professional and somebody I would love to emulate,” Milliken recently told The Times. “I’m also blown away that it’s the fourth time the award has been given and the first time given to women, and that means this foundation is looking at, so far, 25% of the awardees are female. Maybe we’ve reached a time where people are actually being a little more cognizant of how embedded the whole boys club is in the culinary world and how it needs to get shaken up.”