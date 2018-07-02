Head to this Mexicali-style taco truck in East L.A. for barbacoa-stuffed vampiros and fresh flour tortillas

The truck is a true family affair. Ana is a teacher, and both she and Jose still work full time, hurrying straight from their jobs to the truck on most weeknights. Rosa and Melva, meanwhile, are in charge of the food: Melva on salsas and tortillas and Rosa on her signature shredded beef barbacoa and the guisados – stewed meats and vegetables – that they serve as fillings in their breakfast tacos. Jose usually runs the social media and promotions for the truck and coordinates with vendors, while Ana takes orders and runs the register. Her husband, Juan Mojarro, grills the meat and operates catering events. Sometimes, Melva’s parents come up from Mexicali, Baja California, to help, and other relatives pitch in whenever they’re needed.