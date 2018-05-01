Four food events (fried chicken day! Taste of the Nation!) worth putting on the calendar

From a day devoted to fried chicken to an event dedicated to supporting the No Kid Hungry campaign, here are four Los Angeles events worth a spot on your calendar.

Fried chicken party

Smorgasburg, the Sunday market in downtown L.A., is hosting a fried chicken day at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on May 12. They’re bringing some of their favorite vendors, including Banh Oui, Baohaus, Bolo and Hot Star to make fried chicken at the park. You can buy a No. 40 fried chicken package that includes one fried chicken item, a craft beer, a $5 betting voucher, Club House admission, a racing program and tip sheet, and access to trackside and grandstand seating. If you’re coming with friends, you can splurge on a fried chicken crawl package ($110) that includes everything in the fried chicken package, times four. You can buy the packages online, or buy directly from the vendors. Beers are $6 and fried chicken dishes are $10. The festivities will take place from noon to 4:30 p.m. 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, www.santaanita.com.

Taste of the Nation

A pot of paella at the Taste of the National culinary event. The festival returns on June 3 with all proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry. Erica Leigh

Some of Los Angeles’ most popular restaurants are coming together to participate in the annual Taste of the Nation food event at Media Park in Culver City on June 3. The event donates all proceeds to No Kid Hungry, a campaign that works to end childhood hunger. Akasha, Baltaire, Cassell’s Hamburgers, Craft, Craig’s, Jaffa, Jitlada, Lunetta and Union are just some of the restaurants that will be at the event. “Top Chef” alum Dakota Weiss of Sweetfin Poke serves as the Taste of the Nation chef chair, along with co-chef chairs Bruce Kalman of Union and chef Nick Shipp of Upper West. The event includes food, craft cocktails and desserts. General admission tickets are $110 for adults and $25 for children and include food, craft cocktails (for those age 21 and older) and desserts. VIP tickets, which include early access to the event and exclusive tastings are $160. And Executive cabana packages that include 10 VIP tickets, a private cabana with seating for 10, a bottle and butler service are $5,000. 9091 Culver Blvd., Culver City, NoKidHungry.org/LosAngleles.

Taste of Israel

The Taste of Israel will celebrate Israeli and Israeli-inspired cuisine. Kathryn Sheldon

With Israeli, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean-inspired restaurants popping up all over town (recently Jaffa on West 3rd Street, in addition to Mh Zh and Kismet), it only seems fitting to have a festival that highlights the cuisine. Taste of Israel, an event that celebrates Israeli and Israeli-inspired food, is happening on June 7 at the Skirball Cultural Center. Eyal Shani of New York and Tel Aviv’s Mznon, Meir Adoni from Nur in New York, Tomer Blechman of Miss Ada in New York and Anne Conness of Jaffa will all be cooking at the event. There will also be cooking demonstrations and wine from Israeli vintners. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit Larger Than Life: LA Family, a charity that was started in Israel and helps children with cancer. General admission tickets are $360 and include unlimited food and wine at the event. 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, www.tasteofisraella.com.

ArtCubed

From left, chef Richard Blais and artist Greg Ito. The two are collaborating on a special month-long dinner pop-up called ARTXFOOD at ArtCubed. ArtCubed

You may recognize celebrity chef Richard Blais from the show “Top Chef.” Or his many stints as a Food Network judge. Or as the man behind the Crack Shack fried chicken restaurants. And starting Friday, May 11, he’ll be cooking at ArtxFood, a monthlong pop-up dinner event at Goya Studios in Hollywood as part of ArtCubed, a collection of art-focused experiences that encompass food, film music and more. Artist Greg Ito built the cube art installation that will house Blais’ multi-course dinners. Each dinner includes a welcome cocktail and wine pairings. There are two seatings per night (56 seats each) and the dinners will run through June 3. After dinner, diners will be able to view paintings, sculptures and architectural installations inside the cube. There is also a mixologist bar experience. Ticket prices range from $170 to $235. 1541 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles www.artcubedla.com.

