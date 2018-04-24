Fuchsia Dunlop on inventive chef Yu Bo, and a possible Los Angeles restaurant

One of writer Fuchsia Dunlop's favorite stories about her adventures in Sichuanese cooking involves a group dinner she had in 2001 at a drab hotel in Chengdu, China. The meal stretched into 42 delicately intricate courses and introduced her to a young envelope-pusher of a chef named Yu Bo. "It was like nothing I'd ever had in China before, the kind of official banquet I'd read about, but never seen." A few years later, Dunlop put Yu Bo on the map for Western readers after writing for Gourmet magazine about serving as the guide/interpreter for the Chengdu-born Yu Bo and two of his equally popular compatriots – Xiao Jianming and Lan Guijan -- at a Worlds of Flavor conference in Northern California. Now based in England and the author of five cookbooks, Dunlop and Yu Bo, who currently runs a restaurant called Yu Jia Chu Fang (Yu's Family Kitchen) out of his home with a prix-fixe, seasonal menu, will appear at Food Bowl on May 4. He'll be showing some of his signature dishes, including a set of 16 different cold vegetable appetizers, says Dunlop. "It's a demonstration of the famous Sichuanese culinary maxim that each dish has its own style, and a hundred dishes have a hundred different flavors."