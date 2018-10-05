Chef Geeta Bansal wants to change the SoCal food world

But she’s not a strict traditionalist. “I look into the future of gastronomy, and I like to see where things are going next.” Rather than just be casually curious, in 2012, Bansal began to moonlight as a writer, blogging about chefs and restaurants, and publishing her interviews in the OC Weekly and on the Daily Meal website. She stalks big game: Massimo Bottura, Elena Arzak, Carme Ruscalleda and Joan Roca, Pierre Gagnaire, Alain Ducasse, Virgilio Martinez, Yoshihiro Narisawa. She recently interviewed William Drew, editor of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list — and took him to task for the list’s lack of gender parity.