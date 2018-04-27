Your LAFC stadium food guide: Bludso's, Beer Belly and Seoul Sausage

You're watching the Los Angeles Football Club take on the Seattle Sounders during the home opener at the new Banc of California stadium on Sunday. It's halftime, and you're hungry. We're pretty sure Postmates doesn't deliver to sports stadiums (Postmates, do you deliver to sports stadiums?). While stadiums in Los Angeles aren't exactly known for their culinary offerings, the team behind the new downtown L.A. stadium is attempting to give visitors options beyond nachos and hot dogs.
Stadium general manager Chris McConnaughey and stadium executive chef Matt Eland attempted to make the food program as locally-focused as possible by giving some of the city's most popular restaurants a presence at the stadium. That includes Bludso's BBQ, Kevin Bludso's Texas-style barbecue restaurant; Chica's tacos, the downtown L.A. taqueria; Seoul Sausage Company, chef Chris Oh's Korean-inspired street food restaurant; and Beer Belly, the Koreatown restaurant known for its duck fat fries and Instagram-worthy grilled cheese sandwiches.
"We will provide a genuine reflection of Los Angeles' vibrant food character and you'll get to experience what Angelenos really love about our city and our region," said McConnaughey in a statement to The Times. "Our offering encompasses the real, local Los Angeles food scene, along with excellent traditional global cuisines, healthy options and upgrades to the traditional fanfare," said McConnaughey.
At the Bludso's booth, you can order a brisket sandwich, pulled pork sandwich, rib tip plate and sides of mac and cheese and coleslaw. At Chica's Tacos: a selection of barbacoa, chicken, pork and veggie tacos. Seoul Sausage will serve up galbi pork sausage, sweet and spicy chicken sausage, veggie sausage and a version of In-N-Out's Animal-style fries called Animal Fries. And you'll find Beer Belly's famous duck fat fries, along with cheeseburgers and grilled cheese sandwiches at their stand.
Will the game be more fun if you cheer on the LAFC with a brisket sandwich in hand? Probably.
If you've got a suite upstairs, Eland has a rotating menu that uses ingredients from local purveyors such as Santa Monica Seafood, Larder Breads and produce from local farmers markets. The chef is also behind a house-cured pastrami program and desserts from an in-house pastry team served on a rolling pastry cart. Yes, #rollingpastrycart might be a thing now.
Some of the other food options at the stadium include French bread-style pizza at the Crest; porchetta sandwiches and rotisserie half chickens at L.A. Rotisserie; beer-braised short rib and cheddar sandwiches at the Press; and pita chips topped with chicken shawarma at the Roost.
And if you're someone who simply enjoys a stadium hot dog, you can find that too.
Craft cocktails, local beers and frozen margaritas (served in LAFC Mason jars of course) will be available throughout the stadium. For a full list of food options, you can visit www.lafc.com. 3939 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles.
