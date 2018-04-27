Your LAFC stadium food guide: Bludso's, Beer Belly and Seoul Sausage

You're watching the Los Angeles Football Club take on the Seattle Sounders during the home opener at the new Banc of California stadium on Sunday. It's halftime, and you're hungry. We're pretty sure Postmates doesn't deliver to sports stadiums (Postmates, do you deliver to sports stadiums?). While stadiums in Los Angeles aren't exactly known for their culinary offerings, the team behind the new downtown L.A. stadium is attempting to give visitors options beyond nachos and hot dogs.