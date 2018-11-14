Breakfast burrito alert: Wes Avila is now making breakfast burritos at Guerrilla Tacos

The Japanese ramen chain that draws protracted lines at locations around the world just opened its first Southern California location. Menu highlights at the restaurant on Santa Monica’s 2nd Street include traditional shiromaru, modern akamaru and spicy karaka ramen, all made with an 18-hour tonkotsu broth. Small plates such as chicken karaage and pork buns, along with beer and sake, are also available. The restaurant is currently open for lunch and will add dinner service on Friday.