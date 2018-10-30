One of the best chefs in Los Angeles just opened a sports bar next to the LAFC stadium, with foosball

Representatives for David Chang’s restaurant group confirm that Chang is developing a local branch of Momofuku Noodle Bar, his popular Manhattan-born ramen shop and the first restaurant in his Momofuku empire. The restaurant will open on La Cienega Boulevard, just below Melrose Avenue, some time in 2019. The chef’s representatives say “the restaurant will be informed by the DNA of Noodle Bar in New York but uniquely built for Los Angeles.” The opening will be Chang’s second in L.A., following his introduction of Majordōmo to Chinatown earlier this year.