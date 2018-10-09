Five restaurant openings you should know about, including Sichuan Impression in Westwood

The Janns Dome in Westwood is now a brewery, bar and restaurant called Broxton. It’s the latest opening from Tony Yanow’s Artisanal Brewers Collective, which also includes 6th and La Brea, and Beelman’s. On the menu are burgers, wood-grilled steaks and fried chicken. There are also 14 beers on draft, and cocktails such as the Old Fashioned, made with port barrel-aged bourbon and black walnut bitters.