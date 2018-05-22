This new Mid-Wilshire dessert shop specializes in one thing: s'mores

For those of you who don't mark every other National X Day on your calendar, here's one you might want to remember. The second Saturday of June each year is National Rosé Day. So it's only fitting that a couple of industry veterans decided to create a Rosé Day LA festival on June 9 (this year's National Rosé Day). The event is set to take place at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu and include food trucks selected by Marc Forgione (you may recognize him from "Iron Chef"), Moët & Chandon's Rosé Imperial, Grand Vintage Rosé 09 and Ice Imperial Rosé as well as a rosé from Domaine Bertaud Belieu. The festival is scheduled to take place from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $95. VIP tickets, which include a VIP entrance, priority shuttle and access to additional bars and food vendors, are $165. 32111 Mulholland Hwy., Malibu, RoseDayLA.com.