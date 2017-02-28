Everytable, the restaurant that charges different prices for the same meal based on neighborhood income, is expanding

From even more avocado toast in downtown to a restaurant inspired by a Hollywood backlot, here’s what’s happening in the Los Angeles food-and-drink world.

Prices will vary: Everytable, the South Central restaurant with the variable pricing model (the food is priced based on neighborhood income), has expanded to Baldwin Hills, downtown L.A. and Santa Monica. The Baldwin Hills location will open Saturday. The restaurants, opened by Sam Polk, a former Wall Street hedge fund trader, and David Foster, a former private equity executive, feature grab-and-go bowls of food that you can microwave and eat at the restaurant or take home. Chef Jessica Spear was named the head of the Everytable culinary team, and she’s building on the menu chef Craig Hopson created when the first restaurant opened in July 2016. On the menu are chicken tamales with red chile sauce and, for a kids meal, almond and pecan-crusted chicken nuggets with creamed corn. The downtown and Santa Monica locations will open soon. Multiple locations at www.everytable.com.

More avo toast: Clark Street Bread, the Grand Central Market cart that baker Zack Hall opened two years ago, is expanding to include an actual counter space with plenty of avocado toast. Hall is now offering a breakfast toast bar and sandwich menu along with his loaves of bread and croissants. You can now order avocado toast, ricotta toast, granola, turkey and pesto sandwiches, and roasted beet and goat cheese sandwiches from the counter. 317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 624-2378, clarkstreetbakery.com.

Eating for a cause: Dozens of L.A. restaurants are participating in Make March Matter, the month-long initiative to support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. During the month of March, the Arthur J in Manhattan Beach will donate 100% of the sales from its confetti cake; Stk restaurant in Westwood will donate a portion of the proceeds from every Moscow Mule cocktail purchased; Manhattan Beach Post will donate 100% of the sales from its coconut soft serve; and if you post a drink from Alfred Coffee locations on social media with the hashtag #MakeMarchMatter, the coffee shop will donate $1 to the hospital. More participating restaurants and shops can be found at www.makemarchmatter.org.

Barbara’s back: Jason Fullilove, the chef who made a name for himself cooking alongside Mark Peel at the late Campanile, has taken up a weekend residency in the former Smoke.Oil.Salt space on Melrose Avenue. Barbara Jean, Fullilove’s pop-up restaurant, will be open through May 24, with dinner Friday and Saturday evenings, and brunch on Sundays. Menu highlights include hush puppies with truffle honey; black-eyed pea bisque; curry fried chicken; and braised lamb belly. Walk-ins are welcome, and tickets for dinner can be purchased in advance online. 7274 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, www.BarbaraJeanLA.com.

Women in food: Food publication Life & Thyme has teamed with Planned Parenthood for “Doyenne: Female Force in Food,” a tribute exhibit to women in the culinary field. The exhibit, at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A., is a series of portraits by Deepi Ahluwalia featuring chefs Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Suzanne Goin, Susan Feniger and Brooke Williamson, to name a few. The exhibit will be open March 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. with cocktails and light bites from participating chefs. The portraits will be available for purchase and all proceeds from the $95 admission to the exhibit will be donated to Planned Parenthood’s L.A. chapter. lifeandthyme.com/doyenne.

Hollywood bites: Double Take, a new restaurant inspired by a Hollywood backlot, has opened at Hotel Palomar in West Los Angeles. Executive chef Bryan Podgorski, who has cooked at the French Laundry and Bouchon Las Vegas, is serving a menu of deviled eggs with Maine lobster; a roasted beet Reuben sandwich; Hass avocado fries; and pan-roasted salmon with sauce soubise. 10740 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 474-7765, www.doubletakela.com.

Still hungry?

Yamashiro in Hollywood has a new late-night happy hour with $7 dishes and cocktails available from 9 p.m. until closing Mondays through Thursdays. Executive chef Craig Strong has a new vegetarian tasting menu at Studio at Montage Laguna Beach. The International Assn. of Culinary Professionals will present chef José Andrés with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 IACP Awards ceremony Sunday in Louisville, Ky. A Ruby’s Diner has opened at the Promenade in Downey. Baran’s 2239 in Hermosa Beach is now serving weekend brunch.