Porto's Bakery is bringing its guava cheese rolls and raspberry besitos to Century City

From Porto’s cheese rolls on the Westside to a brick-and-mortar for a popular Smorgasburg vendor in Silver Lake, here’s what’s happening in the L.A. food and drink world:

Rolling on: Porto’s Bakery is popping up at the Annenberg Space for Photography starting Saturday through the beginning of March. The bakery will be serving some of its most popular pastries at the new Doña Dulce café, which is opening to complement the “Cuba Is” photography exhibit. Those guava cheese rolls you drive to Burbank for? They’re at the café, which is also serving chocolate and raspberry besitos, mango mousse, chocolate mousse and more. The café will also serve cortaditos, cafe con leche and more from F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. The café will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday through March 4. 2000 Avenue of the Stars, (213) 403-3000, www.annenbergphotospace.org.

Oodles of noodles: If you’ve been to Smorgasburg Los Angeles, the downtown L.A. Sunday market, chances are you’ve tried We Have Noodles. Chef Darren Sayphraraj’s stand is known for its bowls of Asian noodles, such as the beef belly pho; and khao soi with kabocha squash. Now the chef, who has worked at the Modern and the Nomad, has a brick-and-mortar noodle shop in Silver Lake along Sunset Boulevard near the Sunset Junction. Sayphraraj is making plenty of the noodles he’s known for, along with chicken karaage; sweet potato lumpia; and roasted eggplant nahm prik. The restaurant is also serving wine selected by Lou Amdur. The 800-square-foot space has an attached patio for outdoor slurping. 3827 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, wehavenoodlesLA.com.

Springtime: Restaurateur Yassmin Sarmadi and partner and husband chef Tony Esnault have opened Springside, a new lounge and bar adjacent to their downtown L.A. French restaurant Spring. At Springside, Esnault is making five-course and three-course tasting menus ($85 or $49) with highlights that include ocean trout; corn risotto; and hamachi crudo. The new lounge also has a cocktail menu that features six libations as well as a new beer and wine menu. You can also drop in for happy hour every Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a selection of cocktails, wine, beer and oysters. 257 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, (213) 372-5189, www.springlosangeles.com.

Blacksmith: The team behind District Pub NoHo and Eat NoHo has opened a new restaurant called Blacksmith in a 5,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of the Jeffries loft building in downtown L.A. The restaurant, bar and lounge is open for dinner, brunch, happy hour and late-night dining. Chef Edgar Ramos, who has worked at the Sunset in Malibu and with the Patina Group, is serving a menu of sliders; Wagyu meatballs; quinoa salad; grilled Spanish octopus; and barbecue ribs. Deysi Alvarez, who has worked with Julian Cox, is behind the cocktail menu. 117 Winston St., Suite 101, (213) 628-3847, blacksmithsla.com.

Pub life: Geezer’s Public House, a new gastropub from the team behind the Woodman and Cocina Condesa in Studio City, as well as the Nickel Mine in West L.A., is now open in Woodland Hills. Why geezer? According to the restaurant, the word is used to describe a man in the UK who “will be found usually outside a pub with a pint in his hand on match day … they commonly like football, scrapping, beer, tea … and Barry White.” What do geezers eat? The restaurant is serving shrimp po’boy sandwiches; shrimp toast; arancini; and roasted bone marrow. The cocktails are by bartender Andrew Munro and feature names such as the Ex-Girlfriend. 21733 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, (818) 436-2814, www.geezerspublichouse.com.