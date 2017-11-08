Your 2017 turkey buying guide

There was a time when the only question you had to ask when buying your Thanksgiving turkey was how big. Nowadays, there is much more to consider: fresh, frozen, natural, organic, free-range, pastured, heritage. (If you’re not sure what the labels mean, check out this guide to turkey terminology.) Once you’ve decided what kind of bird you want, you have to locate one. Standard, frozen turkeys are readily available at most major grocers. For something a bit more specialized, this chart should help you find whatever variety of fresh turkey you fancy.

A Cut Above: Diestel natural hen turkeys $5.99/lb. raw, $7.49/lb. brined; Diestel heirloom organic turkeys $8.99/lb. raw, $10.99/lb. brined. Limited supplies. The last day to order brined turkeys is Nov. 12. 2453 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, (310) 998-8500, www.acabutchershop.com.

Bob’s Market: Diestel free-range turkeys, $2.99/lb. 1650 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 452-2493, www.bobsmkt.com.

Bristol Farms: Mary’s heritage, organic and free-range turkeys. Various locations, www.bristolfarms.com.

Farmers Market Poultry: Diestel regular turkeys $3.99/lb., Diestel organic turkeys $5.99/lb., Zacky organic turkeys $4.99/lb. The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 936-8158, www.farmersmarketla.com.

Fish King: Shelton free-range turkeys, $3.39/lb. 722 N. Glendale Ave., Glendale, (818) 244-2161, www.fishkingseafood.com.

Gelson’s: Gelson’s regular turkeys $3.89/lb., Gelson’s organic turkeys $5.99/lb., Empire kosher turkeys $4.99/lb., Shelton’s free-range turkeys $4.99/lb., Shelton’s organic turkeys $6.99/lb., Diestel turkeys $3.99/lb., Heirloom heritage Diestel turkeys $5.99/lb., Diestel Heidi organic turkeys $6.59/lb., Huntsinger turkeys $3.99/lb., Zacky Farms turkeys $3.29/lb. Various locations, www.gelsons.com.

GrubMarket website: Mary’s free-range, natural turkeys $4/lb. and Mary’s organic turkeys $6/lb. Delivery only. Order by Nov. 20; the last day for delivery is Nov. 22. (888) 888-8590, socal.grubmarket.com.

Gwen Butcher Shop: BN Ranch turkeys, large Heritage (more than 18 lbs.) $8/lb., medium and small Heritage (less than 18 lbs.) $10/lb., broad-breasted $6.50/lb. Available starting Nov. 16. 6600 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 946-7512, www.gwenla.com.

Harmony Farms: Harmony Farms free-range, all-natural turkeys, $3.19/lb. 2824 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, (818) 248-3068, harmonyfarmsonline.com.

Harvey’s Guss Meats: Willie Bird free-range turkeys, $3.79/lb. limited supplies. 949 S. Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, (323) 937-4622, www.harveysgussmeat.com.

Heritage Foods USA website: A variety of heritage, organic and pastured turkeys for online order. store.heritagefoodsusa.com/turkey-c154.aspx.

Jim’s Fallbrook Market: Diestel free-range turkeys $3.69/lb. 5947 Fallbrook Ave., Woodland Hills, (818) 347-5525, www.jimsfallbrookmarket.com.

Lazy Acres: Mary’s heritage turkeys $6.99/lb, Mary’s free-range turkeys $2.79/lb and Mary’s organic turkeys $3.99/lb. 2080 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach, (562) 430-4134, www.lazyacres.com.

Local Harvest website: A variety of heritage, organic and pastured turkeys for online order. www.localharvest.org/store/turkey.jsp.

Manhattan Meats: Diestel all-natural, free-range turkeys $3.89/lb. Limited supply. 1111 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach, (310) 372-5406.

Marconda’s Meats: Willie Bird free-range $4.79/lb., Willie Bird organic turkeys $5.79/lb., Sun Valley free-range turkeys $3.29/lb., Golden Harvest hormone-free turkeys $2.98/lb. The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., #514, Los Angeles, (323) 938-5131, www.marcondas.com.

Rabbis’ Daughter: Empire, Agri and Brbsboro antibiotic-free, hormone-free, kosher turkeys, cryovac packaged $3.99/lb., cleaned, defeathered and defatted $4.49/lb. Empire organic, kosher turkeys $5.99/lb, Wise organic, kosher turkeys $5.99/lb. 2322 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 234-2600, www.therabbisdaughter.com.

Taylors' Ol' Fashioned Meat: Shelton’s free-range, antibiotic-free, hormone-free turkeys, $3.99/lb. 14 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, (626) 355-8267.

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s all-natural, brined turkeys, $1.99/lb., Trader Joe’s all-natural, glatt-kosher turkeys $2.49/lb., Trader Joe’s organic young turkeys $3.99/lb. Limited quantities. Various locations, www.traderjoes.com.

The Ventura Meat Co.: Diestel natural turkeys $5/lb., Diestel organic turkeys $6.50/lb. Limited supplies. 2650 E. Main St., Ventura, (805) 667-9159, theventurameatcompany.com.

Whole Foods: Mary’s organic turkeys $3.99/lb., Mary’s heritage turkeys $5.99/lb., Mary’s non-GMO turkeys $2.69/lb., Mary’s brined turkeys $4.49/lb., Diestel organic turkeys $3.99/lb., Diestel heirloom turkeys $4.99/lb., Diestel turkeys $2.79/lb., Diestel smoked turkeys $6.99/lb. Various locations, www.wholefoods.com.

