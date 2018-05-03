Jonathan Gold recommends 10 food-centric films

In a way, Charles Burnett's masterpiece is as famous for not being famous as it is for anything else. It is often on lists of the all-time best American films, but it wasn't released until nearly 30 years after it was made. The battered VHS tape I own was passed down like samizdat. And the movie, about the family life of a man who works in a Watts slaughterhouse, is about the brutal effects of the food system, not quite about food. But there is love hidden behind the pain, and beauty bubbles through the frustration. Nothing has ever expressed the grim loveliness of Los Angeles nearly so well.