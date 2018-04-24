4/30
6:30-10 p.m.
Food Bowl launch party - An all-star lineup of select chefs serving Things in a Bowl at Rossoblu & City Market South. Cost: $95 includes food and beverages. Tickets
5/1
12:30 p.m.
An intimate lunch with chef Yoshihiro Narisawa - Orsa & Winston, 122 W 4th St., Los Angeles. $95 Tickets
2 p.m.
Family-style Mediterranean feast - Hummus Bar & Grill, 18743 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Cost $40 Tickets
7 p.m.
José Andrés "Changing the world through the power of food" - The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. Cost: $15 - $50. Tickets
7:30 p.m.
Shiki dinner - Shiki Beverly Hills. 410 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills. Cost: $195 (sake pairing is an additional $85) Tickets
7:30 p.m.
Weekly wine dinner - Cliff's Edge, 3626 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. Cost: $75 Tickets
5/2
11 a.m.
Santa Monica Farmers Market chef demonstration: Chef Miles Thompson of Michael’s Santa Monica, Third Street Promenade and Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica. Free
noon
Mayura Indian Restaurant signature dishes - 10406 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Cost: $18 – $24 Tickets
6 p.m.
Sichuan dinner , 978 N Broadway, Los Angeles. $88 Tickets
6:30-9:30 p.m.
Next Generation Bowl Bash - The Spare Room Hollywood, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles. Cost: $75 Tickets
5/3
5 p.m.
The Immigrant Dinners - Momed, 3245 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village. $10-$16 Tickets
5:30 p.m.
In Praise of the Tortilla: Carlos Salgado and Gabriela Cámara - Taco Maria, 3313 Hyland Ave. Suite C21, Costa Mesa. Cost: $120 Tickets
7 p.m.
Nancy Singleton Hachisu demonstrates recipes from her book “Japan: The Cookbook” - the Gourmandise School, 395 Santa Monica Place, No. 329, Los Angeles. Free
There will be plenty to eat during the 2018 Food Bowl food festival and these restaurants will feature a special dish throughout the month of May with “Things in a Bowl”:
*Angelini Osteria — Chef Gino Angelini has designed a "Cacio e Pepe" newpotato gnocchi with fava beans, pecorino Romano, zucchini flowers and black pepper. 7313 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles
*The Chori-Man — Chori-Man will feature a curried new-potato salad with a different specialty chorizo or salchicha everyweek. 2309 S. Alma St., San Pedro
This May, for the entire 31 days of the month, we're throwing a dinner party and you're all invited. The second annual Los Angeles Times Food Bowl, our monthlong food festival, is returning, with more than 200 dinners, panel discussions, volunteer projects and other events celebrating L.A.'s diverse culinary scene.
In addition to bringing guest chefs from around the world and featuring the many chefs, farmers, restaurateurs, bartenders and food folks from Southern California, the festival is engineered to promote conversations and raise money to combat food waste, hunger and food insecurity. For more details and a calendar of events, check out the 52-page guide in your Sunday paper or go online.