The launch party for the second annual Los Angeles Times Food Bowl was held last night at the Italian restaurant Rossoblu in downtown Los Angeles. A crowd gathered to celebrate this year’s restaurant of the year, Taco Maria, and Gold Award winners chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken. Japanese chef Yoshihiro Narisawa was on hand, as well as Japanese drummers, and food from Night Market, Shibumi, Rossoblu, DTLA Cheese, Scopa Italian Roots, Honey’s Kettle, Chengdu Taste and Locol, last year’s restaurant of the year.