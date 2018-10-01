Lauded L.A. restaurant Baroo is closing, this time for good

Uh went to culinary school at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, interned at Picholine, cooked at Daniel and Nobu Bahamas, then staged at René Redzepi’s Copenhagen restaurant Noma before heading to L.A. to open his first restaurant in 2015. Baroo, named for the food bowl used by Buddhist monks, was a James Beard Award semi-finalist for best new restaurant in 2016 and was on Bon Appétit’s 2016 list of best new restaurants. The restaurant, which never put up a sign, features a chalkboard menu, a communal table and two counters. The interior design mainly consists of tall shelves filled with fermentation jars and tubs, and stacks of cookbooks on most available surfaces.