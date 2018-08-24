$99 dinner at Mélisse, plus other limited-time-only menu specials at Orsa & Winston and Dialogue

Hard to believe it’s already been almost a year since chef Dave Beran — formerly of Michelin-starred Next and Alinea in Chicago — opened the 18-seat Dialogue, his first solo venture, in a Santa Monica food court. The restaurant is celebrating by bringing back one dish from its opening menu — the French onion soup, green papaya salad and baby choy sum are among the dishes that will make a comeback — and adding it to its current 19-course seasonal line-up. The special course, which began Tuesday, will change nightly and be offered through the Sept. 5 anniversary, when guests will also receive a glass of Champagne and dessert.