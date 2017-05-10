For the entire month of May, The Times will be presenting a food festival called Food Bowl.
The festival will include special programs, dining experiences and forums as well as conversation about issues of sustainability, food waste and hunger. The events will draw on L.A.’s own chefs and food folks, as well as renown chefs from around the globe.
The festival will be centered around a Night Market, to be held at Grand Park in downtown L.A. from May 10-14, and will include over 50 restaurants and food trucks, along with lots of food, drinks and live entertainment. For the rest of the month, there will be individual events in kitchens and restaurants, at bars and coffee shops, in farmers markets and even in buses.
A new kind of food festival: 31 Days of Food
Jonathan Gold takes you on a scavenger hunt of the Night Market
|Melissa Leu
If you plan to go the Los Angeles Times' inaugural Night Market, make sure to join Jonathan Gold's scavenger hunt!
Our food critic has put together some clues to help you navigate the 50 restaurants, food trucks, bars and artisanal vendors gathered at Grand Park over the next few days.
The first 50 people to complete the scavenger hunt will win a small prize and be entered in a raffle for two tickets to Soirée Poule, an evening at Bouchon with three chefs discussing how they make fried chicken.
For details on how to get started, check the Super Market area of the Night Market. Although the overall event is free, tickets to the Super Market are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
And for those of you who can't wait to start, grab your first clue on Facebook Messenger.