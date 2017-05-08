For the entire month of May, The Times will be presenting a food festival called Food Bowl.
The festival will include special programs, dining experiences and forums as well as conversation about issues of sustainability, food waste and hunger. The events will draw on L.A.’s own chefs and food folks, as well as renown chefs from around the globe.
The festival will be centered around a Night Market, to be held at Grand Park in downtown L.A. from May 10-14, and will include over 50 restaurants and food trucks, along with lots of food, drinks and live entertainment. For the rest of the month, there will be individual events in kitchens and restaurants, at bars and coffee shops, in farmers markets and even in buses.
A new kind of food festival: 31 Days of Food
This week on Food Bowl (May 8-14)
Monday, May 8
- "On Vegetables" Cookbook Dinner with Jeremy Fox @ Rustic Canyon - Tickets
- Olive Oil in Focus @ Italian Cultural Institute - Free, RSVP mandatory
- L.A. Times Gold Award Winner @ Spago Beverly Hills - Tickets
Tuesday, May 9
- Hija De Sanchéz X Sqirl Dinner - Taco Salad Bowl @ Night Gallery - Tickets
- Pop Up Preech @ JAR Restaurant - Tickets
- Sponton Tasting Night @ Mikkeller DTLA
- Caja China Roast Whole Heritage Suckling Pig @ Cliff's Edge (also May 15, 23 and 30) - Tickets: (323) 369-6200
Wednesday, May 10
- Open Facetime with Elysian @ Wax Paper @ Elysian - Tickets
- Ludo Lefebvre and Phil Rosenthal: Hollywood at the Table @ Skirball Cultural Center - Tickets
- CITI Chef Series: Josiah Citrin @ Charcoal - Tickets
- Horse Thief BBQ @ Good Housekeeping (also May 17, 24 and 31) - No reservation required
- The Immigrant Dinners @ Momed (also May 17, 24 and 31) - Tickets: 323-522-3488
- Altadena Farmers' Market (also May 17, 24 and 31)
- Tiki Wednesday @ Westbound (also May 17, 24 and 31) - Reservations
Thursday, May 11
- A Night of Caviar @ Alexander's Steakhouse - Tickets
- Pork 101 Butchery Workshop @ Electric City Butcher - Tickets
- Central Avenue Farmers Market (also May 18 and 25)
Friday, May 12
- Bistro LQ Fooding@MaMaison - Tickets
- Filipino Fridays - Dessert Night @ Far East Plaza - Tickets
- Common Threads Chef Takeover @ Vibiana - Tickets
- A Valentino Wine Dinner Special with Piero Selvaggio @ Valentino (also May 19 and 26) - Tickets
- Echo Park Farmers Market (also May 19 and 26)
- Plant Based Dinners @ Plant Food + Wine (also May 18 and 26) - Booking: (310) 450-1009
Saturday, May 13
- Build a Pizza @ Baldoria - Tickets
- Empanadas & Aperitivos @ Barcito - Booking: (213) 415-1821, hello@barcitola.com
- Italian Street Food @ Italian Cultural Institute - Tickets: (310) 824-7408
- Seventh Annual Sugar & Stilettos Bake Sale Extravaganza @ Nanci Christopher Residence - Registration
- The Intersection of Hunger & Food Waste @ L.A. Regional Food Bank - RSVP
- Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers' Market (also May 20 and 27)
- Watts Healthy Farmers' Market (also May 20 and 27)
Sunday, May 14
- Love Your Mom RICE&SHINE with Romeo Chocolates @ Romeo Chocolate - Tickets: (805) 889-8365
- Smorgasburg Mother's Day (also May 28, Burger Day) - More info
- Live Music Sunday Suppers @ Lucques (also May 21 and 28)
- Sunday Suppers @ Westbound (also May 21 and 28)
- Atwater Village Farmers' Market (also May 21 and 28)
- Farmers' Market Meals on a Food Stamp Budget @ Hollywood Farmers' Market (also May 21 and 28)
All week: China Food Week