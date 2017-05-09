For the entire month of May, The Times will be presenting a food festival called Food Bowl.
The festival will include special programs, dining experiences and forums as well as conversation about issues of sustainability, food waste and hunger. The events will draw on L.A.’s own chefs and food folks, as well as renown chefs from around the globe.
The festival will be centered around a Night Market, to be held at Grand Park in downtown L.A. from May 10-14, and will include over 50 restaurants and food trucks, along with lots of food, drinks and live entertainment. For the rest of the month, there will be individual events in kitchens and restaurants, at bars and coffee shops, in farmers markets and even in buses.
A new kind of food festival: 31 Days of Food
Food Bowl Week 4: What to do
Monday, May 22
- 7 p.m. One Night in Sichuan | Daw Yee, 2837 Sunset Blvd. | Tickets $50
- 5:30 p.m. Soltano | Sotto, 9575 W Pico Blvd. | Tickets $85
Tuesday, May 23
- 9:30 a.m. Asian/Pacific American Cultural Day at L.A. Kitchen (also May 27) | 230 W. Ave. 26 | RSVP
- 11 a.m. Restaurant Labor Crisis Summit | Fairmont Hotel, 101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica | Free RSVP
- 6:30 p.m. Family Meal | Hinoki & The Bird, 10 W. Century Drive | Tickets $50
- 6:30 p.m. CITI Chef Series: Michael Voltaggio & Duff Goldman | Ink, 8360 Melrose Ave. #107 | Tickets $175
- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Beyond the Volcano: The Wild Wines of Campania | Sotto, 9575 W Pico Blvd. | Tickets $55
- 7 p.m. Dinner with Dario Cecchini | Osteria Mozza, 6602 Melrose Ave, | Tickets $300
- 7 to 10 p.m. Nuestra Soledad Mezcal Tasting | Petty Cash Taqueria, 7360 Beverly Blvd. | Tickets $35
Wednesday, May 24
- 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. Grilling with J & J | Charcoal Venice, 425 Washington Blvd., Marina Del Rey | Tickets $110
- 6 and 8:30 p.m. The Strawberry: From Asia to California, a Culinary Journey | Vucacious Catering, 1828B Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica | Tickets $72
- 6:30 p.m. Odds and Ends | Mélisse, 1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica | Tickets $290 (dinner and pairing)
- 6:30 p.m. CITI Chef Series: Brooke Williamson & Nick Roberts | Playa Provisions, 119 Culver Blvd., Playa Del Rey | Tickets $175
- 7 p.m. Small Vineyards of Italy Wine Dinner | Ar Cucina, 9531 Culver Blvd., Culver City | Tickets $65
- 7 p.m. The Future of Food: An Edible Conversation | Feastly Venice, address to be provided to ticket holders | Tickets $30
Thursday, May 25
- 4 to 6 p.m. Fire & Ash | Alexander's Steakhouse, 111 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, | Tickets $65
- 6:30 p.m. CITI Chef Series: Ray Garcia | Broken Spanish, 1050 S Flower St. | Tickets $175
- 6:30 to 9 p.m. The Fight for Fair Food | California Endowment, 1000 N. Alameda St. | Free
- 7-9 p.m. Porchetta Pop Up | 4th Street Market Foodbeast Kitchen, 201 E. 4th St., Santa Ana | Tickets $125
Friday, May 26
- 7 p.m. Filipino Fridays — Lechon Festival | Far East Plaza, 727 N. Broadway | Tickets $50/$75
Saturday, May 27
- 9:30 a.m. Asian/Pacific American Cultural Day at L.A. Kitchen, 230 W. Ave. 26 | RSVP
- 10 a.m. Middle Eastern Mezza Kids Cooking Class | St. Joseph Center, 204 Hampton Drive, Venice | Donation requested
- 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. What's in your Bowl? Fruit Bowls | Virginia Avenue Park Market, 2200 Virginia Ave, Santa Monica | Info
- Noon Garden Taco Bar | Ron Finley Project, 4501 Exposition Blvd. | Info
- Noon to 9 p.m. Eat Drink Vegan Fest | Rose Bowl and Brookside Golf Course, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena | Tickets $55-105
Sunday, May 28
- Noon to 4 p.m. Memorial Day Weekend Crab Boil |16101 Ventura Blvd. Suite 250, Encino | Tickets $45
- 3 to 5 p.m. Estrella's Rolling Stone Master Class | Estrella, 8800 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood | Tickets $55
- 4 to 9 p.m. Manuela Farmer and Chef Community Festival | Manuela, 907 E. 3rd St. | Tickets $235
- 7 to 10 p.m. Inaugural Proper Punch Bowl Championship | Woodley Proper, 16101 Ventura Blvd. Suite 242, Encino | Tickets $50