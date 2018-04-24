As part of Food Bowl, May's monthlong festival of food, dining and sustainability, the Los Angeles Times is presenting the second annual Gold Award to chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken. The Gold Award is to be given to a California chef annually, with the idea of honoring culinary excellence and expanding the notion of Southern California cooking. The award, which last year was given to Wolfgang Puck, celebrates intelligence, innovation and brilliance as well as sensitivity to aesthetics, culture and the environment.
It is hard to imagine anyone who has shaped the idea of what a Los Angeles chef might be than this year's honorees, who have worked as partners since their early years of apprenticeship and who have run restaurants together here since the early 1980s.
If you want to understand why Narisawa is often considered to be among the best restaurants in the world, you might have a look at Satoyama Scenery, a kind of seven square inches of edible forest floor that is constructed from sprigs of mountain herbs, a scattering of cherry blossoms, rough cylinders of fish skin and roots transformed into what look like fallen twigs, and a powdery tumble of earth and mosses fashioned from pulverized grains, fermented soybeans and a bit of matcha tea.
The tableau is assembled on a slice of raw log, more bark than planed surface. A small bamboo jigger brims with cold, oak sap-seasoned water — what you imagine raindrops sipped from fallen leaves might taste like. On a cloudy glass plinth nearby, three delicately fried ayu, glazed with cherry-blossom essence, swim in a formation familiar from woodblock prints. And while you are near the center of Tokyo, in a modernist restaurant hidden in a rear courtyard of an office complex, your mind is, at least for the moment, in the mountainous countryside, at that nexus between civilization and nature — satoyama — that is at the center of so much Japanese literature and art.
The best waffles commercially available, I am prepared to state, come from Brown Sugar Kitchen, a small, fragrant breakfast diner on Mandela Parkway in West Oakland.
The waffles, Tanya Holland's cornmeal-enhanced riff on Marion Cunningham's famous yeasted waffles, are crisp, light and so violently leavened that they threaten to leap from the waffle iron in which they are cooked. If you drive up from Los Angeles about 6 a.m., you can be at Brown Sugar Kitchen by noon. The hour you spend in line on a weekend morning will be the longest hour of your life.
On a recent, rainy Thursday at the new Esports Arena at the Luxor casino in Las Vegas, celebrated Spanish chef José Andrés sits in a private room, sunken into a computer chair with stitching and padding fit for a race car driver. Every few seconds red and blue lights ping-pong off the walls and the ceiling.
"I'm a 48-year-old millennial," says Andrés, just as music appropriate for a "Game of Thrones" battle starts to blast out of his iPhone X.
Where can you find the freshest produce in Southern California? For many of us, that answer is our local farmers market. In addition to offering freshly picked fruits and vegetables and other seasonal offerings, the market offers customers the opportunity to interact directly with the farmers, asking questions and seeking out tips and recipe ideas.
One of the largest and most well-known farmers markets, the Santa Monica farmers market, started on a Wednesday in the summer of 1981 as a means to bring fresh produce directly to the city’s residents. The Wednesday market now averages 8,000 to 10,000 visitors a week (the city’s three other weekly farmers markets each average 3,000 to 5,000 visitors a week) and caters to a customer base that ranges from household shoppers to restaurants, chefs, produce companies and even schools. I recently caught up with the market’s longtime supervisor, Laura Avery, to talk about the market’s evolution over the years, as well as its various outreach programs.
There’s farm-to-table dining, and then there’s table-to-farm.
Outstanding in the Field, a roving restaurant-without-walls, brings guests straight to the source, presenting seasonal, site-specific meals in the farms, gardens and groves where the food was raised and harvested. Founded in 1999, it has since toured all 50 states and 15 countries, collaborating with hundreds of chefs and farmers. At each dinner, a communal table communes with nature, snaking through blades of soft grass or following the curve of a shoreline. Guests sit beside the people who grew their food. Founder Jim Denevan calls it “a picture of place.”
That Denevan offers an artistic metaphor is not surprising. Born in San Jose, Denevan worked in restaurants and on his brother’s organic farm as a teenager, but by the time he was executive chef at Gabriella Café in Santa Cruz in the mid-’90s, he’d also become an artist, creating drawings in the sand designed to be transformed — and ultimately erased — by waves, wind and weather. He practiced his land art at every low tide with the same kind of obsession, he says, that he brought to launching Outstanding in the Field.
4/30
6:30-10 p.m.
Food Bowl launch party - An all-star lineup of select chefs serving Things in a Bowl at Rossoblu & City Market South. Cost: $95 includes food and beverages. Tickets
5/1
12:30 p.m.
An intimate lunch with chef Yoshihiro Narisawa - Orsa & Winston, 122 W 4th St., Los Angeles. $95 Tickets
2 p.m.
Family-style Mediterranean feast - Hummus Bar & Grill, 18743 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Cost $40 Tickets
7 p.m.
José Andrés "Changing the world through the power of food" - The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. Cost: $15 - $50. Tickets
7:30 p.m.
Shiki dinner - Shiki Beverly Hills. 410 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills. Cost: $195 (sake pairing is an additional $85) Tickets
7:30 p.m.
Weekly wine dinner - Cliff's Edge, 3626 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. Cost: $75 Tickets
5/2
11 a.m.
Santa Monica Farmers Market chef demonstration: Chef Miles Thompson of Michael’s Santa Monica, Third Street Promenade and Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica. Free
noon
Mayura Indian Restaurant signature dishes - 10406 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Cost: $18 – $24 Tickets
6 p.m.
Sichuan dinner , 978 N Broadway, Los Angeles. $88 Tickets
6:30-9:30 p.m.
Next Generation Bowl Bash - The Spare Room Hollywood, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles. Cost: $75 Tickets
5/3
5 p.m.
The Immigrant Dinners - Momed, 3245 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village. $10-$16 Tickets
5:30 p.m.
In Praise of the Tortilla: Carlos Salgado and Gabriela Cámara - Taco Maria, 3313 Hyland Ave. Suite C21, Costa Mesa. Cost: $120 Tickets
7 p.m.
Nancy Singleton Hachisu demonstrates recipes from her book “Japan: The Cookbook” - the Gourmandise School, 395 Santa Monica Place, No. 329, Los Angeles. Free
There will be plenty to eat during the 2018 Food Bowl food festival and these restaurants will feature a special dish throughout the month of May with “Things in a Bowl”:
*Angelini Osteria — Chef Gino Angelini has designed a "Cacio e Pepe" newpotato gnocchi with fava beans, pecorino Romano, zucchini flowers and black pepper. 7313 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles
*The Chori-Man — Chori-Man will feature a curried new-potato salad with a different specialty chorizo or salchicha everyweek. 2309 S. Alma St., San Pedro
This May, for the entire 31 days of the month, we're throwing a dinner party and you're all invited. The second annual Los Angeles Times Food Bowl, our monthlong food festival, is returning, with more than 200 dinners, panel discussions, volunteer projects and other events celebrating L.A.'s diverse culinary scene.
In addition to bringing guest chefs from around the world and featuring the many chefs, farmers, restaurateurs, bartenders and food folks from Southern California, the festival is engineered to promote conversations and raise money to combat food waste, hunger and food insecurity. For more details and a calendar of events, check out the 52-page guide in your Sunday paper or go online.