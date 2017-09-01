What better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend then at The Taste.
Los Angeles Times’ annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene returns at Paramount Pictures Studios with five events highlighting food from every corner of L.A., from Boyle Heights to Beverly Hills, NoHo to Venice. There will be unlimited food tastings, live cooking demos and wine seminars.
Sunday at The Taste: Block party
Sunday, Sept. 3 | 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.L.A. Times Culinary Stage Biscuit Baking Demonstration featuring David LeFevre (Manhattan Beach Post/Fishing with Dynamite/The Arthur J) & Jason Fullilove (Barbara Jean's)
- 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.Bar Stage There Are Bubbles in My Wine with Ira Norof, Stewart Prato, Serafin Alvarado, and Lora Tagliarina
- 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Cooking Demonstration featuring Valerie Gordon (Valerie Confections
- 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.Bar Stage Panel: The Status of Brunch featuring Noelle Carter, Timothy Hollingsworth (Otium), Chris Phelps (Salt’s Cure), and Dakota Weiss (Estrella)
- 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.L.A. Times Culinary Stage - Cooking Demonstration featuring Jet Tila (Cutthroat Kitchen/101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die)
- 2:30 – 3 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Cooking Demonstration featuring Sherry Yard (Tuck Room Tavern)
- 2:45 – 3:15 p.m.Bar Stage HVarietal Encounters with Ira Norof, CSW, CWE, Stewart Prato, CWE, Erik Entrikin, MS, and Michael Evans.
- $70 ($120 Green Room Access) For L.A. Times subscribers, $95 ($145 Green Room Access) General