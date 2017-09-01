What better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend then at The Taste.
Los Angeles Times’ annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene returns at Paramount Pictures Studios with five events highlighting food from every corner of L.A., from Boyle Heights to Beverly Hills, NoHo to Venice. There will be unlimited food tastings, live cooking demos and wine seminars.
Saturday at The Taste: Dinner with a twist
Saturday, Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- 8:15 – 8:45 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Conversation with Jonathan Gold & Phil Rosenthal
- 8:45 – 9:15 p.m.LA Times Culinary Stage Urban Block Gastronomy Experience Cooking & Mixology Demonstration featuring Danielle Bennett (Lady on the Rocks), Chef E Dubble (E Dubble Catering/Grilled Fraiche), Breana Jackson (Sugar & Spice: Baked by Bre), and Derrick Lewis (Not Your Mama's Kitchen)
- 8:45 – 9:15 p.m.Bar Stage How to Spike Up Your Backyard Party mixology demos by Tricia Carr, Chris Ojeda and Juan Sevilla
- 9:15 – 9:45 p.m.Backlot Culinary Stage Cooking & Mixology Demonstration featuring Jonathan Whitener & Allan Katz (Here's Looking at You)
- 9:45 – 10:15 p.m.LA Times Culinary Stage Cooking & Mixology Demonstration featuring Antonia Lofaso & Marco A. Ramos (Scopa Italian Roots/Black Market Liquor Bar/Antonia Lofaso Catering)
- 9:45 – 10:15 p.m.Bar Stage Panel Mixology Demonstrations, hosted by Jonathan Gold and Jenn Harris featuring Meredith Hayman (Michael's Santa Monica), Gabriella Mlynarcyzk (Bar Accomplice), and Brynn Smith (Sotto/Rossoblu)
- $105 For L.A. Times subscribers, $130 General. Green room access sold out.