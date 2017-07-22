Spieth Builds Lead To 3 Strokes At British Open

SOUTHPORT, England — As well as he's playing, Jordan Spieth could have a grip adjustment in his future.

He's one good Sunday away from wrapping his hands around the Claret Jug.

Spieth shot a 5-under-par 65 on Saturday to create some distance from the field at 11 under heading into the final round of the British Open at Royal Birkdale.

History awaits. Spieth, who turns 24 next week, could join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three legs of a Grand Slam at age 23. Spieth won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, and has a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar, who in turn has a three-shot lead over third place Austin Connelly and Brooks Koepka.

The London-based oddsmaker Ladbrokes has Spieth as the 1-to-4 favorite to win the tournament. Kuchar is second at 4 to 1.

On a mostly sunny day when Brendan Grace shot a 62 – the lowest round ever in a major championship – Spieth never stumbled, recording five birdies and no bogeys.

So ruthlessly efficient and locked in was Spieth that Kuchar, his playing partner, had to remind him to relish the moment as they walked up the No. 18 fairway toward the grandstands encircling the green.

"Typically, when I'm walking up to greens, I take out my notes and know where I've been," Spieth said. "I've got a greens book, I'm trying to get an idea what the putt's going to do as I walk up. I started to take out my book and saw the 18th hole and I'm like, `I can't.' This is not worthy of this.

"Everyone is giving us an ovation and it's time to appreciate that, enjoy the walk, but also say thank you for the support that these crowds give."

Kuchar shot a 66, and that includes a double-bogey on 16, when he drove into a fairway bunker, had to punch out, and had a three-putt after his approach. One small lapse, but one that can be costly for a player who has earned nearly $40 million yet has never won a major.

Kuchar recovered with a birdie on 17 and a near-birdie on 18 that just slid past the hole.

"We certainly had a great round of golf," Kuchar said. "I never felt like I was out there trying to beat Jordan. It's trying to go up against Royal Birkdale and put on the best show you can against the golf course."

Spieth is not immune to meltdowns on the biggest of stages. His quadruple-bogey of the par-3 12th hole at Augusta National cost him the Masters in 2016. In April, he had Sunday problems on that hole again when he was in contention. He wound up with double-bogey and eventually finished in a tie for 11th.

He said he can "absolutely" draw on those memories from the Masters and use them to help him Sunday.

"It was a humbling experience that I thought at the time could serve me well going forward," he said. "And if I don't win tomorrow, it has nothing to do with that. It has to do with it was someone else's day, and I didn't play as well as I should have."

On quite a few occasions, Spieth has held at least a share of the lead on the weekend of a major. He wouldn't change that, but it comes with its own pressures.

"It's a different feeling, and one that's harder to sleep with …," said Spieth, who won eight of the last nine times he had a 54-hole lead. "You almost kind of see the finish line. And you control your own destiny."

Like Spieth, another young Texan is also in the hunt. Connelly shot a 66, more than offsetting two bogeys with four birdies and an eagle.

"I never felt nerves from the first tee on, which is surprising to me," said Connelly, 20, playing in his first major. "I was very calm. I think it has to do with I'm very confident with how I'm hitting it."

Rory McIlroy, who won the Open at Royal Liverpool in 2014, had an uneven performance Saturday, with five birdies, two bogeys, and a double-bogey. He's in a four-way tie for 11th heading into the final day.

"I definitely feel like today was an opportunity lost to get right in the mix going into tomorrow," McIlroy said.

As is often the case with the British Open, the weather can change everything. The forecast calls for some sunny spells during the afternoon with only a 20 percent chance of showers.

That's good news for Spieth and Kuchar, who are scheduled to tee off in the final twosome at 2:30 p.m. local time.

"My game plan is going to take shape around 12 o'clock tomorrow," Spieth said. "I'm going to have to see what's forecasted and I'm able to fortunately watch coverage, see where misses are, see what putts do. It's actually a nice advantage to have."

If all goes planned for him, he may even take a look around.